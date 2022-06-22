​Canadian inflation surges 7.7%, most since 1983 Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Canadian inflation surged 7.7 per cent in May on a year-over-year basis, according to Statistics Canada.



It was the fastest acceleration in the cost of living in almost four decades.



The median estimate among economists tracked by Bloomberg was for a year-over-year rise of 7.3 per cent in the consumer price index last month.



This is a developing story, more to come.