Canadian inflation surges 7.7%, most since 1983
Lower government spending on goods and services could help lower inflation: Economist
Canadian inflation surged 7.7 per cent in May on a year-over-year basis, according to Statistics Canada.
It was the fastest acceleration in the cost of living in almost four decades.
The median estimate among economists tracked by Bloomberg was for a year-over-year rise of 7.3 per cent in the consumer price index last month.
This is a developing story, more to come.
