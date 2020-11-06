(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy added just 83,600 jobs in October, the fewest since April, as the country suffers through a second wave of coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns.

The numbers mark a sharp deceleration from 378,000 jobs added in September, and average monthly employment gains of 395,000 since the recovery began in May. Economists were expecting a gain of 75,000 jobs.

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 8.9%, from 9% in September.

Rising Covid-19 cases prompted authorities to close businesses again in major metro areas like Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, causing a new wave of job losses in affected industries.

The labor market has recovered 2.4 million, or 79%, of the 3 million positions lost during March and April.

