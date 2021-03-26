(Bloomberg) -- Fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who is wanted in the U.S. on sex-trafficking charges, will remain in a Canadian jail while awaiting an extradition hearing after a judge once again denied his release on bail.

The ruling Friday by Justice Jennifer Pfuetzner in Manitoba followed a hearing last week, when Nygard appealed an earlier bail application denied by different judge in the Canadian province, where he has been held since December.

Pfuetzner said that even if the revised bail plan proposed last week would have satisfied the concerns of the first judge, Nygard’s detention “is nonetheless necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice.”

Nygard, who is 79 and has a TV and phone in his jail cell, was arrested in Winnipeg late last year at the request of U.S. prosecutors in New York. They accuse him of using the resources and employees of his clothing company, Nygard International, to force dozens of women and minors in three countries to have sex with him and his friends.

