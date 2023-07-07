As wildfires continue to rage, one expert said higher levels of smoke have piqued investor interest and Canadian producers could benefit from price increases.

Kevin Mason, managing director of ERA Forest Products Research, said in an interview Friday with BNN Bloomberg that the presence of smoke in New York and other areas “prompted a lot of investor interest.”

He also said that lumber prices have moved higher in relation to wildfires.

“Definitely the Canadian producers will really benefit from the price rise,” Mason said. “There has been some downtime taken at a few of the mills and that …. started a little bit of the move up in prices.”

He said that despite some mills pausing operations, the wildfires have not yet had a large impact on lumber supply. However, Mason said if the wildfires persist, “we could see mills actually running out of wood, perhaps by the end of the month.”

If that were to happen, a more drastic supply shortage would follow and could be accompanied by a “run in lumber prices,” Mason said.

