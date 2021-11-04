Stronger energy prices mean stronger cash flows for Canadian and U.S. oil companies: Robert Lauzon

CALGARY - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 25 per cent as it reported a third-quarter profit of $2.2 billion.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 58.75 cents per share.

Canadian Natural's profit amounted to $1.86 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $408 million or 35 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $7.71 billion, up from $4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

Daily production averaged 1,237,503 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,111,286 a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit from operations of $2.1 billion or $1.77 per diluted share, up from $135 million or 11 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.