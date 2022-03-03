Canadian Natural Resources reports Q4 profit up, raises quarterly dividend

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $2.53 billion, up from $749 million a year earlier.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share, up from 58.75 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Canadian Natural reported a profit of $2.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 63 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2020.

Revenue in the quarter totalled $9.21 billion, up from $5.02 billion a year earlier.

Production in the quarter averaged 1,313,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,201,198 in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says its profit from operations amounted to $2.21 per diluted share, up from 15 cents per diluted share a year earlier.