    Canadian Natural Resources reports Q4 profit up, raises quarterly dividend

    The Canadian Press

    Eric Nuttall discusses Canadian Natural Resources

    Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $2.53 billion, up from $749 million a year earlier.

    The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share, up from 58.75 cents per share.

    The increased payment to shareholders came as Canadian Natural reported a profit of $2.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 63 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2020.

    Revenue in the quarter totalled $9.21 billion, up from $5.02 billion a year earlier.

    Production in the quarter averaged 1,313,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,201,198 in the same quarter a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says its profit from operations amounted to $2.21 per diluted share, up from 15 cents per diluted share a year earlier.