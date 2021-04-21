Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s top executive said a rival’s takeover bid for Kansas City Southern is “fool’s gold” because it has little prospect of winning approval from U.S. regulators.

Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel devoted the first 25 minutes of his company’s first quarter conference call to picking apart Canadian National Railway Co.’s unsolicited US$30 billion bid for the Kansas City-based railway. The offer is about 20 per cent higher than Canadian Pacific’s bid.

“It’s fantasy money. It’s fool’s gold,” Creel said of the CN offer, which is for US$325 per Kansas City Southern share, US$200 of it in cash. From a regulatory perspective, that deal is “not achievable, so you never get to the value. It’s worth zero,” Creel said.

Canada’s two biggest railroads are battling for a rail network that links their country with the U.S. and Mexico, taking advantage of a reworked North American trade alliance. Kansas City Southern’s network connects farms in the U.S. Midwest to ports along the Gulf of Mexico and reaches deep into Mexico.

Calgary-based Canadian Pacific, whose southbound tracks stop at Kansas City, has little overlap with KCS, giving its bid a potentially smoother path through the U.S. Surface Transportation Board than the offer from larger Canadian National, whose network extends to the Gulf of Mexico.

For intermodal shipping, “the truth is there’s only four north-south options today,” Creel said. “This deal suggests there would only be three,” he said. He predicted there will be pushback from shippers to any Canadian National deal.

When asked by analysts whether Canadian Pacific would raise the offer, Creel said there was no need to do anything unless the Kansas City Southern board acts.

“There’s no need to discuss raising leverage. There’s no need to discuss paying more money. It stands alone on its own merits,” Creel said.

Canadian Pacific will probably sweeten its bid to avoid being cut off from the U.S. Gulf Coast and to prevent its biggest competitor from becoming even larger and stronger, railroad consultant Tony Hatch told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The bidding war has reignited one of Canada’s hottest corporate rivalries, which Creel has been at the center of for years. He used to be the chief operating officer at Canadian National, then jumped to Canadian Pacific in 2013.

The companies have fought publicly and sued each other; Canadian Pacific even paid $25 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it of using former Canadian National employees and client lists to take CN’s customers.