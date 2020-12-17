Are you looking for a stock?

    Dec 17, 2020

    Canadian Pacific Railway reaches deal with union representing signal maintainers

    The Canadian Press

    Barry Schwartz discusses CN Rail and CP Rail

    CALGARY -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents 360 signal maintainers at the railway in Canada.

    The railway announced a new tentative five-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11.

    The new contract is subject to ratification by the union members.

    CP Rail CEO Keith Creel says the deal is the result of hard work and good faith negotiating between the union and the railway.

    Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

    The union represents workers who install and maintain signals and trackside equipment.