(Bloomberg) -- Risk spreads on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s bonds are widening because the company’s plan to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion will push up debt ratios.

CP expects to have $20.2 billion of debt outstanding after the deal, which it will pay for with a combination of shares, cash on hand and $8.6 billion in new debt financing. It’s assuming $3.8 billion of KSC obligations, CP said in a statement Sunday.

As a result, CP expects the combined company’s leverage ratio will rise to around 4 times from CP’s previous range of 2 to 2.5 times that was reiterated in the latest quarterly earnings. It’s aiming to return leverage to about 2.5 times within 36 months after closing a key portion of the transaction.

The deal creates the only network that cuts through all three North American countries, giving CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail system that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico.

Interest Rate

It’s a “solid business, but more shareholder-friendly than bond-friendly,” said Mark Carpani, head of fixed income at Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc., who expects Canadian Pacific bond spreads to widen Monday.

Canadian Pacific’s $500 million of 2.05% bonds due 2030 were quoted at a spread over Treasuries of about 76.5 basis points, compared with 68 basis points Friday, according to Trace.

The combined company’s interest rate on its debt will be 3.25% to 3.5%, investors were told in a Sunday conference call. As a reference, the all-in yield of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate: Baa Index, which tracks debt with the lowest investment-grade ratings, was at 2.6% Friday.

CP’s senior unsecured bonds are rated by Moody’s Investors Service at Baa1, its third-lowest investment grade, and by S&P Global Ratings at an equivalent BBB+.

Bank of Montreal and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have committed to an $8.6 billion bridge loan, which is expected to be syndicated, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

