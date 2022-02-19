(Bloomberg) -- Canadian police moved in to clear protest camps blocking the national parliament in Ottawa, threatening to escalate the use of force to end weeks of demonstrations against Covid-19 vaccines and restrictions.

The police said smoke seen in the area was caused by protesters launching gas cannisters at them. No serious injuries have been reported either among law enforcement or protesters, according to the Ottawa Police Service’s official Twitter feed.

Saturday marks the second day of police action to clear Canada’s capital of the raucous protests that have blockaded the downtown area for more than three weeks and inspired similar actions at border crossings with the U.S.

Employing members of the municipal, provincial and federal police forces, the action is one of the largest of its kind in Canada’s history and comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to put an end to the crisis.

More than 100 people have been arrested in the operation and more than 21 vehicles blocking streets have been towed away, including some of the semi trucks that became symbols for the protests around the country, according to the Ottawa police.

The action’s progress along Wellington Street is significant as it is where Canada’s national government sits, including the prime minister’s office, though the protest encampment stretches throughout the city’s downtown. Officials have said the operation to clear it could carry on for days more.

