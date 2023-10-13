China’s Economy Is in Search of More Stable Footing
China’s economy isn’t yet on secure footing, as recent green shoots have been offset by lingering fears about the property crisis and a stubborn inability to revive confidence.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
China’s economy isn’t yet on secure footing, as recent green shoots have been offset by lingering fears about the property crisis and a stubborn inability to revive confidence.
Bond traders got a glimpse this week of what the eventual end of the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle may look like.
Federal Reserve officials look set to hold interest rates steady for the second time in a row next month — but they’re far from calling an end to their tightening campaign.
Now that the higher-for-longer interest-rate era has arrived, global finance officials are getting worried about the consequences.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas risks embroiling other Middle East nations and has the potential of fueling another bout of inflationary pressures and even tipping the global economy into a recession.
Oct 13, 2023
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Real Estate Association is lowering its forecast for home sales and prices this year due to weakness in Ontario and B.C.
The association says it expects some 449,614 residential properties to trade hands via Canadian MLS systems in 2023, a 9.8 per cent drop from 2022.
Meanwhile, the national average home price is forecast to fall 3.3 per cent on an annual basis to $680,686 in 2023.
The updated forecast compared with expectations in July for a 6.8 per cent decline in the number of sales this year and a 0.2 per cent drop in the average price.
The forecast came as CREA reported home sales in September were up 1.9 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier. On a month-over-month basis, sales in September were down 1.9 per cent.
The actual national average home price was $655,507 in September, up 2.5 per cent from September 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.