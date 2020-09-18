(Bloomberg) -- Gains for Canadian retailers slowed sharply in July and August, suggesting pent-up demand from prior months has been largely extinguished.

Sales grew 0.6% in July, versus 23% in June and 21% in May, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa. Excluding vehicles, receipts unexpectedly dropped 0.4%, versus a forecast gain of 0.5%. Preliminary estimates from the agency show receipts climbed 1.1% in August, suggesting the weaker trend will continue.

The report reinforces warnings that the pace of the recovery will slow in the second half of the year, after a strong V-shaped rebound through the early summer.

“All in all, the numbers imply that retail activity is normalizing after the whipsaw of a huge downturn and recovery,” said Scotiabank economist Brett House in a note.

Core retail sales, or those excluding vehicles and gasoline, dropped 1.2%.

Still, the rebound has been impressive. In July, retail sales were up 2.7% compared with year earlier levels.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.