May 17, 2019
Canadian Shares Fall With Global Markets on China Trade Stance
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Canadian stocks fell after a three-day win streak as U.S. equities also traded lower on China signaling a tougher stance in its trade war.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.3% to 16,404 Friday morning in Toronto. Seven of the 11 industry groups fell, with materials and financials shares declining most. Industrials was the best-performing sector. Meanwhile, the loonie was weaker against the U.S. currency and most of its Group-of-10 peers Friday, despite increases in crude oil prices, as a risk-off tone dominated
In other moves:
Stocks
- CAE rallied more than 7% after reporting fourth quarter adjusted EPS that beat the highest estimate
- Stars Group fell 3% after Desjardins cut its rating, citing a cautious stance
- Iamgold declined 3% after the company is said to explore sale
Ratings
- ITP CN: Intertape Polymer Rated New Neutral at CIBC; PT C$20
- TRZ CN: Transat AT Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins; PT C$13
- WJA CN: WestJet Airlines Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank; PT C$31
Commodities
- Western Canada Select crude oil traded at a $13 discount to WTI
- Gold spot prices fell 0.6% to 1,279.70 an ounce
FX/Bonds
- The Canadian dollar fell 0.3% to C$1.3499 per U.S. dollar
- The Canada 10-year government bond yield retreated to 1.668%
