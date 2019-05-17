(Bloomberg) -- Canadian stocks fell after a three-day win streak as U.S. equities also traded lower on China signaling a tougher stance in its trade war.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.3% to 16,404 Friday morning in Toronto. Seven of the 11 industry groups fell, with materials and financials shares declining most. Industrials was the best-performing sector. Meanwhile, the loonie was weaker against the U.S. currency and most of its Group-of-10 peers Friday, despite increases in crude oil prices, as a risk-off tone dominated

In other moves:

Stocks

CAE rallied more than 7% after reporting fourth quarter adjusted EPS that beat the highest estimate

Stars Group fell 3% after Desjardins cut its rating, citing a cautious stance

Iamgold declined 3% after the company is said to explore sale

Ratings

ITP CN: Intertape Polymer Rated New Neutral at CIBC; PT C$20

TRZ CN: Transat AT Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins; PT C$13

WJA CN: WestJet Airlines Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank; PT C$31

Commodities

Western Canada Select crude oil traded at a $13 discount to WTI

Gold spot prices fell 0.6% to 1,279.70 an ounce

FX/Bonds

The Canadian dollar fell 0.3% to C$1.3499 per U.S. dollar

The Canada 10-year government bond yield retreated to 1.668%

To contact the reporter on this story: Carolina Wilson in New York City at cwilson166@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brad Olesen at bolesen3@bloomberg.net, Will Daley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.