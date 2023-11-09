(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Solar Inc. is planning to open a manufacturing plant in Thailand after US regulators concluded the company was evading import tariffs on Chinese components.

The facility is expected to begin production in March and will eventually be able to make as much as 5 gigawatts a year of wafers for solar cells, according to a statement Thursday.

Read More: US Probe Finds Asian Solar Makers Evading Tariffs on China

Canadian Solar is based in Guelph, Ontario, but most of its production is in Asia. It was one of five companies singled out by the US Commerce Department in August for illegally bypassing tariffs. The company announced plans in October to build a solar-cell production facility in Indiana, which will eventually use wafers from the new Thailand site.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.