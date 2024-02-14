Canadian Stocks Fall by Most in Over a Year on Hot US Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian equities had their worst day in more than a year after US inflation data came in stronger than expected and as a steep decline in shares of Shopify Inc. weighed on the benchmark index.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slumped 2.3%, for its biggest decline since September 2022. North American stocks declined broadly after US consumer-price data was hotter than forecast, leading traders to push off the timing for when they anticipate the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

Shopify plunged about 13%, the most in a year, after the Canadian tech darling projected higher operating costs this quarter, which could weigh on profits.

Information technology, which is particularly sensitive to high interest rates, was the Canadian market’s biggest sector decliner with a 7% drop.

