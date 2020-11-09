Canadian stocks surge most in 6 months on vaccine progress

Canadian shares jumped on Monday with global equity markets after Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 90 per cent of infections in a large-scale study.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose as much as 2.7 per cent in Toronto, the most intraday since April 29, before losing some of those gains. The benchmark was up 1.9 per cent as of 1:21 p.m. Toronto time.

The risk-on rally was fueled by traders piling into cyclical stocks, including energy, which was up nearly 10 per cent in early afternoon trading. Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., the largest Canadian oil producers, rose as much as 29 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Real estate and financial stocks, two of the worst-performing sectors this year, were also having a big day, with each rising 5 per cent.

However, the positive momentum was blunted by a selloff in technology stocks such Shopify Inc., which have benefited from stay-at-home orders in the pandemic, and gold miners. The loonie rose 0.6 per cent to $1.2972 per U.S. dollar.

Air Canada rose as much as 29 per cent, despite missing operating revenue estimates for the third quarter, because of the vaccine and improvement in its cash-burn rate. The airline said it expects flight capacity in the fourth quarter will be 75 per cent lower than in the same quarter last year.

The Canadian government said Sunday it will begin discussions on providing financial support to airlines, airports and the aerospace sector that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.