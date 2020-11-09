Canadian shares jumped on Monday with global equity markets, after Pfizer Inc. said that its COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 90 per cent of infections in a large-scale study.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose as much as 2.7 per cent in Toronto, most intraday since April 29. The benchmark broke above all its major daily moving averages and reached highest intraday since Sept. 3.

The risk-on rally was fueled by traders piling into cyclical stocks, led by energy and healthcare sectors. However, the positive momentum was held back by a selloff in technology and mining stocks as Shopify Inc. and gold miners fell. The loonie rose 0.8 per cent to US$1.2948 per U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, The Canadian government said it will start discussions on providing financial support to airlines, airports and the aerospace sector that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Air Canada rose as much as 29 per cent, even after missing its reported operating revenue estimates for the third quarter.