(Bloomberg) -- The yield on Canadian two-year debt topped 2.5% for the first time in more than a decade with investors betting on an increasingly hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada after it raised its policy rate by 50 basis points last week.

The yield on two-year securities rose as much as 7.5 basis points to 2.505%, a level unseen since 2008. The benchmark 10-year rate increased as much as 4.8 basis points to 2.833%, the highest since 2011. The Canadian dollar was little changed.

The repricing in Canadian yields occurred as U.S. Treasury yields also rose led by short-dated tenors, flattening the yield curve for the first day in several.

“It seems that it isn’t a specific move to Canadian yields given that globally yields are on the rise today,” said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Bank. “The bias is for curve flattening, reflecting the fact that the central bank hawkish parade hasn’t ended yet.”

The move in Canada comes amid a global selloff in developed market bonds as central banks around the world seek to combat growing inflation pressures with tighter monetary policy. The Bank of Canada is no different, and is projected to remain hawkish this year.

In the U.S., the economy most closely linked to Canada’s, the central bank began raising rates in March, and policy makers are widely tipped to follow through with even faster tightening when they meet again in May.

