(Bloomberg) -- Canadians are paying a premium to eat healthy.

Prices for fresh vegetables were up 17% from a year earlier in May, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada. That’s the 8th straight month of double-digit gains, and the fastest yearly growth since the start of 2016. The price gains are widespread across the produce aisle -- potato costs are up 16% and tomatoes rose 14%.

The run-up in prices likely reflects challenging weather conditions and supply shortages in some growing areas. Canada’s inflation rate for all goods and services was 2.4% in May.

