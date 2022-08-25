Aug 25, 2022
Canadians are tipping their servers more: Restaurants Canada survey
Restaurants are seeing growth in sales, but still below 2019 levels: Analyst
Canadians are tipping restaurant servers more money now than compared to pre-pandemic times, a survey from Restaurants Canada has revealed.
Nationally, the data indicates that as of April 2022, Canadians were tipping servers and bartenders 17.6 per cent, on average.
The customary tip rate in Canada prior to the pandemic was 15 per cent, according to the survey. Now, at least in some provinces, tipping is edging closer to 20 per cent.
Of the 1,500 participants in the Restaurants Canada survey, 44 per cent said they tip a higher percentage of their bill now when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
For more on this story, head to CTVNews.ca, where they have a province-by-province breakdown of tipping habits across Canada.
