Canadians ‘ready to go to war’ with U.S. over tariff fight

A majority of Canadians are ready to boycott the U.S. in response to the Trump administration’s recent trade actions, according to a new poll.

The Nanos Research survey, conducted for CTV News, reveals the majority of Canadians are likely to cut back on travel to the U.S. (73 per cent) and boycott goods made south of the border (72 per cent).

Furthermore, 68 per cent of respondents said they’re likely to avoid U.S. retailers in Canada.

Canadians are “ready to go to war,” Nik Nanos, one of the country’s top public opinion pollsters, told CTV News’ Melanie Nagy.

The poll results, released Wednesday, come less than a week after Canada retaliated against Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs with its own levies on $16.6-billion worth of U.S. goods.

The majority of respondents to the Nanos poll also said they are worried about Trump’s claim the trade dispute is going to cost Canadians a lot of money, a comment he made shortly after the controversial G7 summit in Quebec. Participants from Quebec showed the greatest concern, and those in British Columbia showed the least amount of concern.

Auto tariffs have also become a concern this past week after Trump threatened to slap levies on U.S. car imports in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, noting cars are “the big one.”

Over half (51 per cent) of respondents to the Nansos poll said they’d support government aid for the auto sector if Trump follows through with his threat.

Nanos polled 1,000 Canadian adults aged 18 and older between June 26 and 28, 2018