(Bloomberg) -- Fewer Canadians aim to eat healthier in 2021, a study showed Thursday.

Just 30% of respondents said they plan to diet in the new year, a time when many proclaim healthy resolutions, compared with 42% in 2020, according to a report released by Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab and Angus Reid.

“Results suggest health may not be a focus for this coming year, although more people are planning to manage their snacking schedule more wisely, at 27%,” the report showed. This compares with 23% in 2020.

At the same time, more people plan to donate food and enjoy new dishes, after the pandemic caused many to lose their jobs and restaurants to shutter. The results of the survey likely reflect growing domestication this year as people sought to avoid exposure to Covid-19, the analysts said in the report.

The amount of respondents who said they will increase their home cooking in 2021 fell 6 percentage points below 2020, while 41% said they will eat more fruit and vegetables versus 46% last year. Fewer plan to eat more plant-based products, despite the greater availability of non-meat protein products in stores.

Meanwhile, nearly a third plan to start or continue gardening, up from 12% prior to the pandemic, while 16% said they will donate to a local food pantry, double last year’s percentage.

The amount of Canadians planning to visit different grocery stores next year dropped to 34% versus nearly a half last year, likely reflecting shoppers’ fear of coming into contact with Covid-19 as store familiarity appears to be critical during the pandemic, the report said.

The online survey collected 1,520 valid responses.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.