Canadians spent more money on discretionary services like dining out last month, but a Royal Bank of Canada Economics report is still expecting spending to pull back amid household debt pressures.

RBC’s Consumer Spending Tracker for April, which looks at data from cardholders, said Canadians spent more on services like restaurant dining and travel and less on discretionary goods like gifts.

“While Canadians may by prioritizing discretionary services at the moment, we still expect a pullback as households feel the pinch of more costly debt,” the Thursday report by economist Carrie Freestone read.

The report noted that Canadians are currently spending about 15 per cent of take-home pay on servicing debt, while “real purchasing power is eroding.”

In April, RBC said retail sales excluding auto sales ticked slightly higher, despite remaining generally “flat” overall. There was a hint that spending was softening in the discretionary goods area.

Home-related spending ticked up in April, meanwhile, with notable increases in activity and higher prices in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, the report said.