Many Canadians remain worried about their finances amid uncertain economic conditions, according to survey data released Tuesday, even as a quarterly snapshot of consumer debt showed a rebound from last quarter’s all-time low.

The MNP Consumer Debt Index, which measures Canadians’ attitudes towards their debt and ability to meet their financial obligations, increased by 12 points to 89, up from the “all-time low” of 77 last quarter.

Fewer Canadians were worried about their ability to pay their debts, though six in 10 remained concerned, and 55 per cent were confident in their ability to cover expenses this year without going into more debt.

Grant Bazian, president of insolvency firm MNP LTD., said the results show “a more positive financial outlook among Canadians,” though consumer confidence is still lower than it was in 2021 and earlier.

“This reflects the lingering concerns many have surrounding inflation and interest rates. Many lower-income Canadians cannot find a financial comfort zone," Bazian said in a news release.

Half of the Canadians surveyed in March said they believe “the worst part of the economic cycle is yet to come,” and a third said economic conditions of the last six months were worse than they expected. Just 15 per cent of people said they believed the worst part of the cycle had passed.

“Facing both inflation and drastically higher interest rates on their outstanding debts, deeply indebted Canadians may be right to be feeling that the worst is yet to come,” Bazian said.

“There isn’t much financial wiggle room in many household budgets, which illustrates the toll of higher interest rates — especially for those who can least afford it.”

More than half of those surveyed said they would be negatively affected by higher interest rates, and 60 per cent said they would worry about their ability to pay their debts with higher interest rates.

At 46 per cent, nearly half of those surveyed said they are $200 away or less from failing to meet their financial obligations.

Those with household incomes lower than $40,000 and people between the ages of 18 and 54 were most likely to feel the effects of interest rate increases. They also reported more concern about their debt repayment abilities.

Overall, 83 per cent of Canadians said they are more careful with how they spend their money.

The results came a day ahead of a scheduled interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada, which is widely expected to hold its central interest rate at 4.5 per cent in its continued attempt to bring down inflation.

METHODOLOGY

The MNP Consumer Debt Index measures Canadians’ attitudes toward their consumer debt and gauges their ability to pay their bills, endure unexpected expenses, and absorb interest-rate fluctuations without approaching insolvency. Conducted by Ipsos and updated quarterly, the Index is an industry-leading barometer of financial pressure or relief among Canadians.

The data was compiled by Ipsos on behalf of MNP LTD between March 7 and March 14, 2023. For this survey, a sample of 2,004 Canadians aged 18 years and over was interviewed. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample’s composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to, coverage error and measurement error.