Just under half of Canadian workers are worried about catching COVID-19 at their workplaces, and about potentially losing flexible work options this year, a new survey has found.

Recruitment agency Robert Half shared results Thursday from an online survey conducted last fall about Canadian professionals’ top concerns for 2023.

It found that 45 per cent of respondents feared virus transmission from in-person work requirements at their jobs, and the same percentage of people were worried about less flexibility about where and when they can work.

The results come as many Canadian employers in the public and private sectors are increasing in-person components of hybrid work roles and asking workers to come to their offices for more days each week.

On top of worries related to the pandemic and job flexibility, economic concerns were the most pressing issues for a majority of survey respondents.

Eighty-three per cent of people surveyed said they were concerned about rising prices and interest rates, while wider economic changes were the top concern for 73 per cent of people. Finding a new job and job security were main priorities for just over 40 per cent of respondents.

Seven out of 10 workers said they wanted a salary increase by the end of the year.

METHODOLOGY:

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firm Maru Blue. It includes responses from more than 1,100 workers 18 years of age or older and was conducted between Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, 2022.