(Bloomberg) -- Drug developers chasing new cancer treatments were hit hard on Wednesday after a study by Roche Holding AG failed to show that its medicine, which was touted as a potential game changer, can help patients with the most common form of lung cancer.

Arcus Biosciences Inc., which is developing a rival treatment, plummeted as much as 30% on Wednesday, on track for the biggest one-day drag ever for the firm. Its partner Gilead Sciences Inc. sank as much as 2.4%.

Biotechnology firms and big pharma partners have rushed to develop immune therapies that target certain T-cell proteins known as Tigit, which investors have billed as the next multi-billion dollar cancer treatment. Roche’s setback has called some of those deals into question.

The trial’s failure “is a huge letdown for the space,” and only adds to current skepticism, said Brian Skorney, an analyst with Baird Equity Research.

“With many drugs being tested in combination with other immunotherapies, investors should be very skeptical of programs that don’t provide evidence of meaningful single agent activity,” he wrote in a research note.

Companies such as iTeos Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc that have also raced to develop medicines targeting the T-cell proteins, slumped on Wednesday. The Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (ticker CNCR), which tracks cancer drug developers, also tumbled as much as 4.3% on Wednesday, approaching March 2020’s record low. The fund has dropped 42% so far this year.

Smaller biotechs testing new cancer treatments, which were once investor darlings, are now some of the worst performers in an already battered sector, with many trading at or below cash value. Their performance also casts a pall on established firms like Gilead, which has made big bets on new cancer treatments, including its investment in Arcus where it’s the largest shareholder, Bloomberg data show.

“Additional investment here is unlikely to be a good use of capital,” Skorney writes.

The Nasdaq Biotech Index has fallen more than 35% from its February 2021 peak. The lack of M&A deals and positive clinical trial results to bolster sector valuations, paired with an influx of early stage medicines, has left the biotechnology sector reeling. Investors dumping risky assets amid market volatility has only added to the sector’s woes.

