(Bloomberg) -- Waiting times for cancer patients in England have risen to a record high, according to a parliamentary report that offers fresh insight into the challenges facing the country’s beleaguered National Health Service.

The NHS last year set out a plan to eliminate waiting times for elective and cancer care over a three-year period. But in the first five months since the proposal was implemented, less than two-thirds of cancer patients were treated within 62 days of their urgent referral by a GP, compared with the performance standard of 85%, the Committee of Public Accounts said in a report published Wednesday.

The report said the target of reducing the number of patients waiting beyond 62 days to pre-pandemic levels will not be met by March. Meanwhile, the aim for elective care recovery is “already off track.”

The NHS has been struggling to keep on top of patient appointments amid staff shortages and a wave of walkouts by health workers seeking better pay. Junior doctors in England will strike for three consecutive days this month, while ambulance workers and physiotherapists will also walk out again.

“Trust leaders are working extremely hard to tackle the backlogs,” said Julian Hartley, chief executive at NHS Providers. “However, a very tough winter, the impact of industrial action and vast workforce shortages are just some of the challenges threatening to undermine these efforts.”

The report fails to acknowledge significant progress made on the recovery plan despite record pressures, said James Mackey, national director of elective recovery at NHS England. “On cancer, thanks to the efforts of the NHS, record numbers are coming forward for checks, allowing staff to do the clinically correct thing by prioritizing the most urgent cases.”

Labour said the government needs to adopt its plan to double medical school places and train more nurses in this month’s budget. “Until the Conservatives admit they have failed to train enough staff, the NHS will continue to struggle to treat patients on time,” said Wes Streeting, Labour’s health spokesman.

