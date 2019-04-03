(Bloomberg) -- Hygeia, a Chinese radiotherapy equipment maker backed by Warburg Pincus, is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about $200 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company, which also operates cancer treatment hospitals, aims to sell shares as soon as the second half of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Warburg Pincus invested in Hygeia in 2015, the U.S. firm’s website shows.

The volume of share sales from health-care companies has been increasing in Hong Kong since the city’s bourse changed listing rules last year to attract more early stage companies from the sector. Stock offerings from health-care firms in the city raised $6.5 billion in the last 12 months, compared to $3.6 billion during previous period, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

No final decisions have been made, and details including the size and timing of any deal could change, the people said. A representative for Hygeia wasn’t immediately available for comment, while a representative for Warburg Pincus declined to comment.

Hygeia makes a high-intensity radiotherapy device called the “GyroKnife,” which is used in cancer treatment, Warburg Pincus’s website shows. Hygeia also operates 50 cooperative radiotherapy centers and nine hospitals across China.

