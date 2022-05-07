(Bloomberg) -- A nightclub shooting in Mexico’s tourist hot spot of Cancun killed at least one person and wounded as many as six others on Friday night when armed men exited vehicles and began firing guns, local media reported.

The coordinated attack took place around 9 p.m. on Kabah Avenue at two businesses in the heart of Cancun’s bar district, El Pais reported.

One suspect has been arrested for his “probable involvement” in the attack, according to a tweet from the local prosecutor’s office.

The attack is another instance in a string of recent shootings in Mexico’s tourist resorts in the state of Quintana Roo, as cartels war over territory in various parts of the country. While overall murder rates have fallen in Mexico in recent months -- homicides dropped 14.2% in February compared with the same month in 2021 -- pitched battles among cartels in states like Michoacan and Guanajuato have led to attacks with mass casualties.

