(Bloomberg) -- Cancun woke up to half of the city without power, fallen trees and shattered windows as Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm.

The tourist hotspot was seemingly spared the worst of predictions that saw as much as $16 billion in damages if the storm had come in as a Category 4 or 5, as some models predicted. Yet the storm’s impact threatens to further slow down the Yucatan Peninsula’s recovery from the virus.

Cancun is now in a rush to restore power and clear roads, with the state governor Carlos Joaquin saying the storm could still cause intense rain showers and winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. He has called on people to remain home. Earlier on Wednesday, Joaquin said he expected the thousands of tourists who were ordered to evacuate resorts and hotels and move into shelters might be able to return in the coming hours.

The northern side of Yucatan state also remained on red alert, Governor Mauricio Vila said on Twitter, calling on citizens to remain cautious.

Mexican utility CFE said in statement on Wednesday that Delta affected 33% of power customers in the Yucatan peninsula

Lost Jobs

The region had already lost more than 100,000 jobs in the service sector as the coronavirus pandemic halted travel and forced hotels and restaurants to shut down.

Over half of Cancun lost power, as did Playa del Carmen and Cozumel, Joaquin said. The latter two towns were also reporting flooding, he said.

The pandemic practically grounded air travel earlier this year, with passenger arrivals dropping 97% in April. Figures were beginning to show some signs of recovery: in September, Cancun airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB reported only a 22% drop in domestic travel from a year ago.

Yet international travel, which is sometimes preferred by locals due to their increased spending power, is still down 66%, Asur said. Now, with canceled and delayed flights due to the storm and the added complications of traveling during a pandemic, the recovery might slow down again.

“We debated about travel, decided that we felt safe with protocols in place from both the airlines and the hotel,” said Chris Roquemore, 47, who’s sheltering at a resort between Cancun and Playa del Carmen. “We got here Sunday and now this. LOL. I can only chalk it up to 2020.”

