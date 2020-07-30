(Bloomberg) -- A Texas candidate on his way to greet President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. A Spanish-language ad for Democratic nominee Joe Biden criticizes the Trump adminisrtation’s controversial family separation policy. And Democrats unveiled a partial convention schedule.

There are 96 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Sees Showdown Over Statues as Path to Political Gain

Trump Scoops Up Fall TV Time as Biden Waits: 2020 Ad Wars

Virus Relief Talks in Congress Stalemated as Time Runs Short

Candidate Set to Greet Trump Tests Positive (6:25 a.m.)

A Republican congressional candidate who was on his way to greet Trump at an event in Midland, Texas, turned around when he learned he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Wesley Hunt, a former U.S. Army captain running in Texas’ 7th Congressional District, said on Twitter that he remains asymptomatic but he’s notified people he’s been in contact with recently.

“I will be quarantining and ask that everyone continue to follow the CDC, state and local government guidelines in battling COVID-19,” he wrote on Twitter. “Together, we will beat this.”

Hunt’s announcement came just hours after U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert, who represents Texas’ 1st district, announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gohmert told a Texas TV station he was tested because he had been slated to travel with the president to Texas on Wednesday.

Spanish-Language Biden Ad Hits Trump Over Family Separation Policy

A Spanish-language ad for the Biden campaign criticizes Trump over the administration’s controversial family separation policy.

In a 60-second version of the ad, set to air in Florida and Arizona, the narrator says that the Obama administration sent $750 million in aid to Central America to try to stem dangerous treks to the U.S. border.

It then says that Trump doesn’t give “three cucumbers” -- a slangy way of saying in Spanish that someone couldn’t care less -- whether a mother and child share a roof.

The ad also cites Biden’s record on gun control, his steering of the Violence Against Women Act and the drop in the unemployment rate among Latinos under the Obama administration.

Although Biden is winning support from Latinos in recent polls, he is slightly underperforming compared to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Democrats Unveil Partial Convention Schedule

Organizers unveiled a partial schedule for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month.

Due to the coronavirus, many of the small group meetings will be held virtually, while some speakers will be appearing from locations around the country.

“We have an exciting lineup of programming over the course of four nights as we seek a better future for all Americans,” said Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

The schedule includes meetings of groups for Black, Hispanic and Asian voters; young adults and seniors; disabled Americans and LGBTQ voters, among others.

Biden’s running mate will give an acceptance speech on Wednesday, Aug. 19, while Biden will accept the nomination on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Coming Up:

Trump tours the American Red Cross national headquarters for a roundtable discussion at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will host a virtual fundraiser for Biden on Friday afternoon.

