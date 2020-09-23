New Aurora CEO outlines plan to turn company around despite shares hitting new low

Aurora Cannabis CEO Miguel Martin has a plan to turn the company around after it reported the legal cannabis industry's largest quarterly loss ever on Tuesday. Martin told BNN Bloomberg in an interview that he aims to win back lost market share in Canada by leveraging the strength of what Aurora does right - which is to grow as much cannabis as cheaply as possible. The next step, he says, is taking that product and applying a premium price tag under its high-end brands - San Raphael and Whistler Organic - where margins are high and a pathway toward profitability can be seen. Martin acknowledges that Aurora still has work to do to regain both investors' and consumers' trust after the company's shares fell more than 20 per cent to a record low. But once the company can regain its Canadian market share, he hopes the rest will be able to fall into place.

Analysts want Aurora to show evidence plan is working before returning to good graces

Analysts have a message for Aurora Cannabis: Stop growing so much pot. ​That's one of the takeaways sell-side analysts had after digesting the Edmonton-based company's dismal fourth-quarter results. MKM analyst Bill Kirk said in a research note that consumers haven’t shown an appetite for the company’s supply. "Aurora grows more stuff that people don’t want than they grow stuff people want," he wrote. The company produced more than 44,000 kilograms of cannabis in its fourth quarter, a 23-per-cent jump from its prior quarter, while selling just over 16,700 kilograms in the three-month period. Other analysts want Aurora to provide more tangible evidence of its operational turnaround, looking for evidence that sales momentum is there following several quarters of declines, before they can begin to recommend the company's stock to investors.

Curaleaf inks deal with Jim Belushi to sell limited-edition vape product

U.S. pot giant Curaleaf has struck a deal with comedian Jim Belushi and his cannabis operations to launch a vape product, the company said Wednesday. Curaleaf said its Select brand will launch a limited-edition product with Belushi's Captain Jack's strain that he grows on his "Belushi's Farm" in Oregon. The famed strain was first found more than 40 years ago in Afghanistan, before being brought over to the U.S., Curaleaf said. Along with a new vape product, Belushi's cannabis empire recently expanded following the debut of his Discovery Channel show, focusing on how the comedian operates his pot farm.



303,221



-- The number of medical cannabis client registrations with federally licensed sellers counted at the end of June 2020, according to Health Canada. That's a noted decline from the 363,917 clients tallied at the end of June 2019.

