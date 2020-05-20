Aurora Cannabis finally crosses the border with US$40M stock deal for Reliva

Aurora Cannabis is finally entering the U.S. After spending months studying the U.S. cannabis market, the company is now testing the waters with a purchase of U.S. CBD retailer Reliva for US$40M in Aurora stock. Aurora said the deal will be accretive the company's goal of becoming EBITDA-positive this year, but it also ​comes at a time when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is deciding on whether CBD-infused products are safe for consumption. As well, analyst forecasts for the U.S. CBD market have declined as consumer interest in the once-popular product appears to be waning.

Green Growth Brands files for creditor protection a year after failed Aphria bid

Another cannabis company is filing for creditor protection, citing fiscal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Green Growth Brands Inc., better known for its $2.8 billion hostile bid for Aphria Inc. last year, filed for insolvency protection in an Ontario court on Wednesday. Green Growth also cited the "severe liquidity crisis" it is experiencing amid more than $100 million of maturing debt. The company was able to obtain US$7.2 million in debtor-in-possession financing and has roughly $718,000 in cash remaining on its balance sheet across its various business lines.

Harvest Health & Recreation maintains full year forecast of US$200M in revenue amid Q1 loss

U.S. cannabis operator Harvest Health & Recreation reported US$45 million in first quarter revenue, while booking a US$20 million loss in the three-month period. Harvest said its revenue target for the current year is about US$200 million, and remains on track to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2020. The company's loss comes as Harvest's share-based compensation more than quadrupled to US$13.8 million in the quarter from US$3.3 million a year earlier. Harvest retains about US$82.5 million in cash at the end of the quarter, the company said.

Trulieve reports "unparalleled" Q1 results as stock remains under pressure

Shares of Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve were under pressure on Wednesday, a day after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. Trulieve reported US$96.1 million in revenue, up 116 per cent from the same period a year earlier, while its adjusted EBITDA was US$49.4 million. PI Financial described Trulieve's financials as "unparalleled" compared to its U.S cannabis peers, and any concentration of its sales in a single U.S. state may be balanced out if Florida moves to sell recreational pot in 2022.



Sign up for BNN Bloomberg's new weekly newsletter, Home Economics, which aims to help Canadians navigate their personal finances in the age of social distancing and beyond. Have it delivered to your inbox every Friday by subscribing at



DAILY BUZZ



10.6%



The price decline in recreational cannabis prices in Canada between October 2018 to last April, according to Statistics Canada​.

Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the stunning formation of the entirely new – and controversial – Canadian recreational marijuana industry. Read more from the special series here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest marijuana news delivered directly to your inbox every day.