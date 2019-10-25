Petition to decriminalizing cannabis sent to Finland’s parliament

Finland is looking to be the next country to consider decriminalizing cannabis, according to YLE, the country’s national public broadcasting company. A citizens' initiative is heading to Finland’s parliament after it received the required 50,000 signatures on Thursday evening. The initiative calls for the decriminalisation of possession, use and cultivation of small amounts of cannabis, the broadcaster reports. Finnish people who have been convicted of minor drug offenses are barred from the ability to study or work across more than 60 industries, according to a Finnish newspaper.

CannTrust eyes 140 jobs cuts, submits compliance plan to Health Canada

CannTrust Holdings’ move back to regulatory compliance made a significant step forward after the embattled cannabis producer said it submitted a remediation plan to Health Canada late Thursday. The company said it aims to complete all of the activities detailed within the plan by the end of the first quarter of next year. The plan includes “an expanded internal training program, a strengthened governance and operations framework, infrastructure enhancements, and prescribed accountabilities and timelines for a variety of specified tasks.” However, CannTrust plans to furlough as many as 140 people in light of “significantly reduced operations,” a move that will save the company about $400,000 a month.

Analyst expectations for cannabis company earnings all over the map

The spread of what some analysts forecast for upcoming cannabis companies quarterly results are widening, according to Bloomberg. The newswire service reports that the average spread between the highest and lowest analyst estimate for full-year earnings per share is now $1.15 for the 10 largest cannabis stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. That’s more than any other sector other than financials on the S&P/TSX Composite Index, Bloomberg said. One of the main reasons why there’s such a gap is how difficult it’s been to properly understand the future of such an emerging sector amid the ongoing uncertainty within the space, one investor said.

Sen. Sanders unveils major cannabis legalization plans if elected U.S. president

Bernie Sanders wants to legalize pot. The Vermont senator, currently in the running for the Democratic Party nomination for the 2020 presidential election, unveiled his plans to legalize marijuana late Thursday. In his platform, Sanders said he wants to use executive action to deschedule marijuana within the first 100 days of his administration if he’s elected president, Marijuana Moment reports. Sanders also wants to enact market and franchise caps which would mitigate the influence of large corporate marijuana firms and limit tobacco companies from participating in the legal industry. Sanders recently congratulated Canada for a year of cannabis legalization, stating in a tweet that “as far as I can tell, the sky has not fallen and the cities have not plunged into anarchy on the other side.”

Hexo shuts down Beamsville facility in cost-cutting measure

Beleaguered cannabis producer Hexo is halting operations at one of its Ontario facilities as the company looks to cut costs amid a drive to be profitable. The Canadian Press reports that Hexo’s facility in Beamsville, Ont. will be winding down but may bring it back online in the future. While the amount of job cuts at the company is unknown, the Hamilton Spectator – which was first to report the news – said about 100 people will be impacted by the facility’s closure. Hexo said on Thursday it plans to reduce its workforce by about 200 people, including some key executives. The company will report its fourth-quarter results late Monday.

Choom hires ex-Walmart Canada exec as new CEO

Vancouver-based cannabis retailer Choom has a new boss. The company announced it appointed Corey Gillon as its new CEO, while Chris Bogart, Choom's current CEO, will assume the role of president. Gillon spent nearly two decades at Walmart Canada, rising through the ranks to run the company’s e-commerce department, while also serving stints at Aritzia and FirstService Residential. Choom also announced Michael Forbes will step down as the company’s COO role as well as his directorship. Choom has 19 cannabis retail locations in Ontario and Alberta, according to the company’s website.

$6.94

-- The price of a gram of cannabis in Canada, down 1.6 per cent from the prior week, according to the Cannabis Benchmark’s Canada Cannabis Spot Index. This equates to US$2,406 per pound at current exchange rates.

