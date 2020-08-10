Canopy Growth shares move higher after Q1 results beat expectations

Shares of pot giant Canopy Growth climbed roughly eight per cent on the TSX after the company's fiscal first-quarter results beat analyst expectations. Canopy reported revenue of $110.4 million, up 22 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier, while posting a loss of $128.3 million, a 34-per-cent improvement from last year. While the company's Q1 revenue was bolstered by its medical cannabis business, Canopy saw its share of the recreational pot market recede. Canopy is now focusing on improving the quality of its dried flower products, while also looking to unveil more CBD-infused beverages to the Canadian market. Meanwhile, its U.S. ambitions continue to soldier on with the launch of its line of Martha Stewart-branded CBD products expected to come out sometime next month.

Canopy's joint venture with Drake "not progressing as originally intended": CEO

Speaking of high-profile celebrities working with Canopy Growth, the company's joint venture with hip hop superstar Drake appears to be on the back burner. Canopy CEO David Klein told BNN Bloomberg that the company's plans to launch the More Life Growth brand with Drake has "not been progressing as originally intended." Klein added that "in many regards, at its essence, it's almost a real estate play where More Life is going to do a lot of activity on cannabis destinations. I don't know if that still fits anybody's way of thinking, at least in the COVID world." When Canopy announced its deal with Drake in November, it stated the Toronto-born artist will control 60 per cent of the joint venture, with the pot giant owning the remaining stake and having the right to nominate two members to its board.

Ontario pot shop owners selling stores back to corporate partners

Those lucky winners of the initial cannabis retail licence lotteries in Ontario appear to be selling their shops to their larger, corporate partners, The Canadian Press reports. The stores are changing hands after restrictions preventing companies from owning off-site retail locations were lifted in December. Since then, several retailers such as Choom and Fire & Flower, have outright bought the licensed stores from lottery winners in a land-race to buy as many outlets as they can in the early days of Canadian recreational cannabis. There are more than 115 cannabis retailers operating legally in Ontario.

Tilray reports Q2 revenue, profit that misses analyst expectations

B.C.-based cannabis producer Tilray reported second-quarter results after the bell on Monday, with revenue coming in at US$50.4 million, up 10 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Tilray also posted a net loss of US$81.7 million due to facility closures and inventory adjustments, the company said in a release. The losses included a US$18.6-million inventory valuation adjustment, a charge of US$28.4 million for asset impairments, and the US$11.2-million impact of the change in fair value of a warrant liability. Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected Tilray to report US$55 million in revenue and a net loss of US$36.9 million.



Sign up for BNN Bloomberg's new weekly newsletter, Home Economics, which aims to help Canadians navigate their personal finances in the age of social distancing and beyond. Have it delivered to your inbox every Friday by subscribing at



DAILY BUZZ