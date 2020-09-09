Cronos appoints former Blue Buffalo head as new CEO, Gorenstein to become executive chairman

For the second straight day here was a major management change in the cannabis sector. This time it was Cronos Group's turn for a boardroom shuffle, with the company appointing Kurt Schmidt as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, and naming Mike Gorenstein as the company's new executive chairman. Schmidt has worked in the consumer packaged goods space for more than three decades, previously as CEO for Blue Buffalo Company Ltd. and Nestlé S.A.'s nutrition arm. Analysts largely viewed the announcement as positive despite Cronos' shares showing little change throughout the Wednesday trading session. "A criticism of the space has been the lack of experience of incumbent CEO's, and, to this, Schmidt's wealth of consumer goods experience across a number of companies is certainly encouraging," said Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett.

Australis director pens open letter slamming shareholder group for board demands

An Australis Capital director has issued an open letter to "concerned shareholders" following a presentation to the board regarding their proposed plans for the U.S. cannabis operator. Harry DeMott, who has been on Australis' board since April 2019, said the concerns brought forth by the shareholder group are "riddled with inaccuracies and paint an extremely one-sided picture." He added in the letter that Australis is getting its "house in order" and has a renewed focus on the U.S. cannabis market, with further plans to be detailed in a forthcoming security filing. DeMott also criticized some of the demands made by the shareholder group, notably a board slate of "former Aurora (Cannabis) insiders with extremely limited experience in U.S. cannabis."

Democratic support for cannabis legalization bill may come at a cost ahead of election

A cannabis legalization bill in Congress that would appear to have significant support from both sides of the aisle could also be rife with risk, according to Politico. The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act - which is aimed at eliminating cannabis penalties and erasing some criminal records - is scheduled to be voted on later this month. However, the bill comes in the middle of a stalemate between House speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House over new coronavirus aid, which could muddle the optics of focusing attention on any pro-cannabis legislation, Politico reports. While most Democrats are on board with the bill, some Republicans say it could harm the party's ability to defeat Donald Trump this November with the pandemic, civil unrest and enacting a federal budget appearing to be far more pressing concerns for voters at the moment.

Acreage receives support for amended takeover deal from two advisory firms

Acreage Holdings said it has received support from proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. regarding changes to its agreement with Canopy Growth. Acreage and Canopy amended the terms of a takeover arrangement in June, which would see Canopy pay significantly less to acquire Acreage than the original purchase price of US$3.4 billion. Under the new terms, Canopy will have had to pay about US$843 million to acquire Acreage once cannabis is federally permissible in the U.S. ISS states the new arrangement "appears to offer shareholders the best path forward,” while Glass Lewis noted the deal "preserves shareholder value."

DAILY BUZZ



800



-- The number of cannabis plants seized by the RCMP​ following an investigation that found several individuals allegedly smuggled cannabis across the border while flying a helicopter at low altitudes to avoid detection.

Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the ongoing growth of the Canadian recreational cannabis industry. Read more here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day.