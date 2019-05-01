Curaleaf strikes $1.27B deal for Cura’s Select oil brand

Curaleaf Holdings, the most valuable U.S. marijuana company, is making a big bet on cannabis oil. The company announced it will acquire the Select oil brand owned by Cura Cannabis Solutions for $1.27 billion in a deal that would make it the biggest U.S. pot company by revenue. The deal also is the largest acquisition so far between U.S. cannabis companies. Curaleaf, which has a market value north of US$3 billion, has 44 dispensaries and operates in 12 states, including New York and Massachusetts – and soon, a vape oil company with a market leading share of the vape category in several west coast U.S. states.

Venture capital firm controlled by Curaleaf chairman owns nearly 12% stake of target company

The Curaleaf-Cura deal, however, has an interesting angle after BNN Bloomberg reported an investment vehicle controlled by Curaleaf chairman owns nearly 12 per cent in Cura Cannabis Solutions, according to sources close to the company. Boris Jordan, Curaleaf’s chairman and initial investor, was described as having an “interest in the proposed transaction” but the stake his investment vehicle owns was not specified. Jordan is the founder and main investment manager of Measure 8 Venture Partners, a venture fund with US$120 million in assets under management, which owns 11.5 per cent of Cura after first investing in the pot company about a year ago. The stake represents about $146 million in Curaleaf stock following the deal’s announcement. A source told BNN Bloomberg Jordan recused himself from the deal’s negotiations after Cura approached Curaleaf two months ago for a potential transaction.

Scotts Miracle-Gro revenues surges with help from California pot growers

Scotts Miracle-Gro appears to be benefiting from the flourishing cannabis black market. The company rose the most in a decade after its Roundup herbicide and marijuana-supplies business rebounded from sales slumps, while revenue benefited from higher profit margins to illicit Californian cannabis growers, said Chris Hagedorn, the CEO’s son and general manager of the pot-supplies business. “It’s not something we are lamenting,” he said on a call with investors on Wednesday. Revenue more than tripled at the company’s Hawthorne business, which supplies specialty fertilizers and growing equipment to marijuana growers, helped by the acquisition of a leading distributor.

Wayland Group shares plunge after disclosing OSC will issue cease trade order amid delayed annual filings

Shares of Wayland Group plunged more than 20 per cent on Wednesday after the Toronto-based cannabis producer said it would delay the release of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended Dec. 2018. Additionally, the Ontario Securities Commission will be issuing a failure-to-file cease trade order against Wayland Group after the company’s request for a management cease trade order tied to the delay of its financial statements was not granted. Once the required filings are made within 90 days of the date of the FFCTO, Wayland Group can apply to have the cease trade order revoked. Wayland Group is the former operating name of Maricann Group, which had a $70 million bought deal cancelled in February 2018 after facing scrutiny from regulators about potential insider trading.

New Brunswick to consider privatizing Crown-owned pot retailer after disappointing 2018

New Brunswick’s pot sales disappointed in 2018, leading the province to consider privatizing its Crown-owned cannabis retailer. The province said unaudited year-end results released Tuesday showed Cannabis NB lost $11.7 million in 2018. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he'll look at all options, including privatization, to ensure the retailer is not a drain on the public treasury. "Certainly a loss of $12 million in six months, we're not going to continue with that activity," Higgs said Wednesday. "I need to understand the details around the loss. I appreciate there were supply issues that played a big role in that."



DAILY BUZZ

US$8.3 million

-- The amount of fourth quarter revenue reported by Planet 13 Holdings, the owners of the biggest cannabis dispensary in the world located in Las Vegas. The company also reported a net loss of US$4.0 million in the quarter.

