Aurora, UFC to study how CBD affects athletes' well-being

Aurora Cannabis has signed a multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership with mixed martial arts organization UFC to study how cannabidiol products affect athlete wellness and recovery. Aurora said the clinical studies aim to accelerate CBD product development, and will involve athletes who choose to participate and focus on pain management, inflammation, injury and exercise recovery, as well as mental health. The research will take place at the UFC's Performance Institute in Las Vegas and will be led by Dr. Jason Dyck, an Aurora board member, professor at the University of Alberta and a Canada Research Chair in Molecular Medicine.

Canopy names former Constellation Brands’ executive as CFO

Canopy Growth has appointed former Constellation Brands executive Mike Lee as its chief financial officer. Most recently, Lee was Canopy’s executive vice-president of finance, and also previously worked for Constellation Brands – which has a 37 per cent stake in Canopy – as CFO and senior vice-president of wine and spirits. Lee replaces Tim Saunders, who announced in February that he is stepping down, on June 1. Saunders will be a strategic advisor on M&A, business transformation and corporate financing for Canopy, the company said in a release Tuesday.

Aphria granted fifth cultivation licence in Germany

Aphria announced it has been awarded a fifth cultivation licence in Germany, paving the way for the Leamington, Ont.-based firm to become the only licensed producer permitted to grow all three of the country’s legal medical cannabis strains. The approval comes as Aphria’s German subsidiary builds an indoor production facility in the country that spans more than 8,000-square-metres. The company expects to supply Germany’s first domestically-grown medical cannabis in early 2020.

DAILY BUZZ

“Within the next 12 to 24 months, there won’t be a major player who hasn’t made a move ... or an intention to make a move, into the cannabis space.”

-- Karan Wadhera, managing partner at Casa Verde Capital, says more major pharmaceutical players will make forays into cannabis soon

