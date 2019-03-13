Aurora hires billionaire investor Nelson Peltz as advisor for “potential partnerships”

Shares of Aurora Cannabis spiked higher Wednesday after the company announced billionaire investor Nelson Peltz joined the pot producer as an advisor. Peltz, who sits on Procter & Gamble’s board and is chairman of Wendy’s Co., will advise Aurora on potential partnerships, the company said in a statement. Peltz’s hiring won’t come cheap – he was granted 20 million options to purchase Aurora shares at $10.34 each that will vest quarterly over a four-year period. If fully vested, Peltz would become Aurora’s second-biggest shareholder behind Vanguard Group.

Hexo buys Newstrike for $263 million in all-stock deal

Quebec-based pot producer Hexo Corp. is buying Newstrike Brands, the cannabis company backed by The Tragically Hip, in an all-stock takeover valued at $263 million. The deal will see Hexo add significantly more cannabis growing capacity as well as distribution to five additional provinces in Canada’s recreational market. The merger is expected to generate a combined revenue of $400 million by mid-2020. The deal, in the works since November, comes after BNN Bloomberg previously reported that Newstrike was mulling a possible sale back in September. It also marks the first M&A deal for Royal Bank of Canada as an advisor in the cannabis space..

Pot pickups: Tilray hires ex-Goldman banker to lead global corporate strategy

Nanaimo, B.C.-based Tilray announced Wednesday it hired former Goldman Sachs managing director Andrew Pucher to lead the company’s global corporate development activity, which will include M&A and corporate investments. Pucher previously headed the investment bank’s Canadian diversified banking division, which included Goldman’s coverage of the Canadian cannabis industry. Meanwhile, Lift & Co. appointed a new CFO with Kasia Malz taking over the role from Craig Hudson, who is leaving the company for other endeavours. Also, Toronto-based Khiron Life Sciences appointed Edwin Bendek as the company’s new head of its medical skincare division.

DAILY BUZZ

“Hexo’s not interested in bidding wars.”

- Hexo CEO Sebastien St. Louis on why the company doesn’t see the need to pay a substantial premium after it announced an all-stock deal to buy Newstrike for $263 million.

