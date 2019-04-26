Could we see more U.S. pot companies tie-up with Canadian firms? Not likely.

With Canopy Growth’s US$3.4 billion blockbuster deal for Acreage Holdings – the first major deal between a Canadian cannabis player and a U.S. counterpart – in the books, would other major U.S. pot operators like to do similar deals? For the moment, the answer to that question appears to be “not likely”. CEOs from Curaleaf, Harvest Health and Recreation and Cresco Labs all told BNN Bloomberg they intend to continue to focus on the U.S., the world’s largest cannabis market. Some would actually welcome the competition from Canadian firms. “The way I look at that is, the second that they're actually able to execute and come into the U.S. will be the same second that I'm able to access the U.S. capital markets. So, I'll take that trade,” Cresco’s CEO Charles Bachtell said.

Health Canada launching new micro-grant fund to educate on vaping awareness

Health Canada is launching of a new three-year, $600,000 micro-grant fund aimed at supporting efforts to inform the public about the health facts of cannabis use and vaping. Organizations across the country can now apply for a micro-grant of up to $1,000 to support public education projects in their communities to help increase awareness about the health risks of cannabis use or vaping. Health Canada said examples of some of these projects include hosting a community event, developing tailored educational materials, or simply repurposing existing public education resources.

Aurora signs exclusive deal with EnWave for vacuum tech for $10M

Aurora Cannabis signed a deal with EnWave Corporation for the exclusive rights to supply vacuum drying technology in cannabis production in the European Union in exchange for a $10 million strategic equity investment in EnWave, the companies said in a release on Friday. In addition to the vacuum tech deal, Aurora will also purchase two dehydration systems for its Aurora Sky and Aurora Sun facilities in Canada which will be used to increase efficiencies when making derivative cannabis products such as concentrates and edibles. Aurora will also share an undisclosed percentage of the royalties if it uses EnWave’s technology through any sub-licensing deals.

Ontario pharmacists to advise patients on medical cannabis after completing course

If pharmacists in Ontario want to start advising people on medical cannabis they’re going to have to hit the books. The Ontario College of Pharmacists has made cannabis education mandatory in the wake of legalization that could help them address what has been a hazy landscape when it comes to patient information. The courses involve covering a pharmacist's ethical, legal and professional responsibilities when it comes to pot as well as detailing the benefits and risks of cannabis, dosage forms and common side effects.



DAILY BUZZ

$6.99

-- The price of a gram of cannabis in Canada, according to the Cannabis Benchmark’s Canada Cannabis Spot Index. This equates to US$2,361 per pound at current exchange rates.

Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the stunning formation of the entirely new – and controversial – Canadian recreational marijuana industry. Read more from the special series here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest marijuana news delivered directly to your inbox every day.