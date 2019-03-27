Stoner movie veteran Seth Rogen finally starts a pot company (with Canopy Growth’s help)

Pineapple Express star Seth Rogen is looking to cash-in on his cannabis know-how by linking up with Canopy Growth to form a new venture for the Canadian pot market. Under the Houseplant brand, Vancouver-born Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg are looking to release three different strains only in Canada this year with pre-rolled joints and softgels expected to hit the market sometime after the dried flower launch. Rogen and Goldberg are the business leads of the company, while Canopy in its role as venture partner is providing the facilities, expertise and infrastructure to grow cannabis.

WeedMD looks to double growing capacity with outdoor facility application

Aylmer, Ont.-based WeedMD is hoping to boost its pot production capacity after the Ontario-based cannabis company recently applied to Health Canada to start an outdoor cultivation facility later this year. WeedMD plans to grow as much as 50,000 kilograms of outdoor cannabis along 50 acres over two phases next to its Strathroy, Ont.-based greenhouse facility. The first phase will build upon half of the site’s acreage this year, while the second phase will take place in 2020. The total cost of the project, including security fencing and cameras, will be in the “low seven figures.”

Cronos shares tumble after several analysts downgrade, lower price target on company’s stock

Shares of Canadian cannabis producer Cronos Group Inc. saw its biggest one-day decline this year on Wednesday amid a number of negative analyst reports highlighting the company’s disappointing fourth-quarter results. Cronos reported Tuesday revenue of $5.6 million, below analyst expectations of $10.8 million, and also posted a net loss of $11.6 million for the three-month period ended Dec. 31. Those results led several analysts to either downgrade their ratings or lower their price targets, highlighting the company’s soft revenue figures and high valuation which has grown more than 70 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Walgreens to also carry a variety of CBD-infused products

CVS won’t be the only major U.S. pharmacy chain selling CBD products. A few days after CVS made a big splash with its CBD rollout, Walgreens said the drugstore will also sell CBD creams, patches and sprays in nearly 1,500 stores in select states. The company declined to specify to CNBC which brands it would carry. CBD, the non-psychoactive cannabis compound, recently emerged as the latest trendy ingredient du jour in consumer products. However, given its ties to marijuana, many retailers say they are still evaluating the market.

“We believe Q1/19 will be critical in assessing the company's ability to grow at scale and manage downstream supply chain hurdles.”

- BMO Capital Markets Tamy Chen on Cronos Group’s fourth-quarter results and the “significant uncertainty” in producing cannabis for the Canadian market.

