U.S. FDA begins hearings on CBD products while analysts expect agency to be “flexible” on regulations

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration kicked off closely-watched hearing on the future of the U.S. CBD industry on Friday with more than 140 participants testifying in front of government officials. CNN reports acting FDA commissioner Ned Sharpless said in opening remarks that, despite the widespread use of CBD-infused products, "critical questions remain about the safety" of these items. "While we have seen an explosion of interest in products containing CBD, there is still much that we don't know," said Sharpless. Cowan analysts said the FDA appears willing to take a “flexible” regulatory approach to foster the development of hemp products such as CBD, although further legislation will likely be needed to avoid a years-long rulemaking process.

Organigram receives organic certification for recreational products

Moncton, N.B.-based cannabis producer Organigram Holdings announced on Friday it received official organic certification for its recreational marijuana products. Organigram said Pro-Cert, one of North America's foremost certification bodies, certified its recreational cannabis plants and growing processes and compliments its existing medical cannabis organic certification. The Pro-Cert certification will allow Organigram to launch its ANKR Organics brand, the company’s line of organic flower and edible extract oils, into the recreational marketplace later this year.

Fire & Flower, NAC applaud Alberta’s move to lift suspension on cannabis store licences

Cannabis retailers are understandably excited now that Alberta has lifted a moratorium on new pot shop licences. Fire & Flower said it has three stores ready to go once licences are issued to them, bringing their provincial footprint to eight pot shops with plans to open an unspecified amount of stores in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, National Access Cannabis – the operators of the NewLeaf and Meta cannabis store brands – says it has 18 additional licences submitted to the Alberta regulator and 10 stores built out awaiting licensing and regulatory approval. NAC plans to have 40 operating stores by the end of 2019, and 110 stores open by the end of 2020.

WeedMD receives Health Canada approval to begin outdoor cannabis cultivation

WeedMD is ready to start growing cannabis outside. The Toronto-based cannabis producer said it was issued approval from Health Canada to grow outdoor pot on its 27-acres Strathroy, Ont. property. WeedMD said it plans to plant more than 20,000 clones in early June with plans to harvest in fall 2019. Once its harvest is completed, WeedMD should be able to produce about 27,000 kilograms from its outdoor cannabis facility. WeedMD’s outdoor plans come after other Canadian companies such as 48North and Good Buds already received its outdoor cultivation approvals from Health Canada. Most of the country’s outdoor grown cannabis is earmarked for extraction purposes aimed for the consumable market.



$6.96

-- The price of a gram of cannabis in Canada, down 5.0 per cent from the prior week, according to the Cannabis Benchmark’s Canada Cannabis Spot Index. This equates to US$2,341 per pound at current exchange rates.

