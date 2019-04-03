U.S. government issues job notice seeking professional “marijuana cigarette” maker

If you’re good at rolling joints, the U.S. government may want to have a word with you. Marijuana Moment reports that the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse recently issued a notice looking for someone to “manufacture standardized marijuana cigarettes within a range of varying concentrations of delta-9-THC”. Other job requirements include being able to “analyze and characterize various drugs of abuse including cannabinoids.” Applications are due in a couple weeks and the posting will close in mid-May, but the NIDA notes applicants must be able to obtain the necessary licences needed to handle a Schedule 1 drug.

Georgia in line to legalize medical marijuana later this month

Georgia will likely be the next U.S. state to liberalize its marijuana laws after the state assembly passed a bill that would allow for the in-state sale and production of the drug for medicinal purposes. Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp stated he’ll sign the bill into law on Wednesday, CNN reported. The new bill would allow for the "production, manufacturing, and dispensing" as well as the possession of low-THC cannabis oil in the U.S. state, but will not include the sale of recreational marijuana. To date, 33 states and the District of Columbia have approved the use of medical marijuana.

Aurora files shelf prospectus to raise up to US$750 million over next two years

Aurora Cannabis filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with U.S. and Canadian securities regulators to raise up to US$750 million during the next 25 month period, the company said in a release late Tuesday. The prospectus will allow Aurora to make offerings of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units and warrants in the market during that time period, the company said. Aurora has no immediate intention of drawing capital against the prospectus, but introduced the option “as a prudent and long-term strategic measure to provide us with flexibility in access to growth capital,” Aurora chairman Michael Singer said in the release.

$10.2 million

- The amount of revenue generated by MediPharm Labs in its fourth quarter, the company said early Wednesday. The revenue figure places the company among the top 10 cannabis companies by revenue, according to Canaccord Genuity.

