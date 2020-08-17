Terry Booth amid Australis shareholders seeking board shake-up

Former Aurora Cannabis chief executive Terry Booth has joined a group of Australis Capital shareholders who are seeking to overhaul the company’s board of directors. Booth – who served as Aurora’s CEO until his ouster from the company in February – is also one of six director nominees that has been presented by the group, which claims to hold a total of 7.9 per cent of the Australis’s outstanding common shares. The group has taken issue with the termination of the company’s Passport Technologies acquisition on Aug. 3, arguing that the matter was mishandled by the special committee of directors that originally approved the deal.

Delta 9 second-quarter revenue jumps despite COVID challenges

Manitoba-based Delta 9 Cannabis reported its second-quarter results Monday. Net revenue jumped to $13 million from $8.9 million during the same quarter last year, a 46-per-cent increase. The company also entered supply partnerships with Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador in the quarter.

Liberty Health Sciences gains unique pot strains with Seed Junky Genetics partnership

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. announced Monday that it will partner with California-based cannabis pioneer Seed Junky Genetics to sell and distribute its unique cannabis strains in Liberty’s Florida locations. SJG is known for strains like Wedding Cake, The Soap, and Christmas Tree. “We are excited to introduce our patients to a true premium connoisseur cannabis product,” Liberty CEO Victor Mancebo said in a release. “While many cannabis companies are still working with 30-year-old strains, SJG is constantly developing and maintaining new genetics that have become exceptionally unique to cannabis markets in existence today.”

Pot firms hopeful for beverage boom in the U.S.

Pot firms are hoping that numbers suggesting Americans are drinking less alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic will help boost demand for CBD-infused beverages. Canopy Growth’s plan to launch cannabis-infused drinks in the U.S. marks the latest attempt by a marijuana company to position itself for a possible beverage boom, according to this analysis by Bloomberg News. Canopy, which has licensed rights to its cannabis drinks in the U.S. to Acreage Holdings, noted strength in its beverage business when it reported financial results last week. The preparation to move into the U.S. beverage market comes amid hopes that pot will become legal at the federal level by next year.



DAILY BUZZ



329,038



-- The number of active medical cannabis registrations in Canada as of March 2020, down 11 per cent from a September peak, according to Health Canada data reported by Marijuana Business Daily

