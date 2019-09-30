Appeal sought by disqualified pot shop applicants after Ontario court dismissed reinstatement request

Lawyers representing the 11 disqualified cannabis store applicants in Ontario who had their case dismissed last Friday are appealing the court’s decision. The lawyers submitted documents to the Ontario’s Court of Appeal and also plan to ask for an interim stay of the court’s ruling from Friday. Lawyers representing the AGCO said each of the disqualified candidates missed a five-business day window to submit a $50,000 letter of credit required to move forward in the cannabis store licensing process. On Friday, three judges overseeing the notice for judicial review dismissed an application brought forward by the disqualified applicants to be reinstated in the licensing process. An AGCO spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Miley Cyrus-backed pot consumption lounge opens its doors in California

America’s first lounge to allow consuming cannabis has some Hollywood roots. Pop singer Miley Cyrus is one of the backers behind the Lowell Café, a new group of pot consumption lounges aimed at bringing a little bit of Amsterdam to the U.S. The café aims to get its patrons to order pot – either in pre-rolled joints or vaped – as if it were a bottle of wine amid a nationwide health crisis linked to vaping products. However, the café’s owners also have to deal with shifting consumer trends where consuming cannabis on-site hasn’t taken hold in the U.S. yet.

Cronos adds new board member after Crosthwaite steps down to run Juul

Cronos Group announced a couple changes to the company’s board on Monday. The Toronto-based cannabis company said K.C. Crosthwaite stepped down from its board to devote more time to his new position as CEO of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. Crosthwaite’s replacement is Jody Begley, who is currently Altria’s senior vice president of tobacco products. Altria, whose products include Marlboro Cigarettes and Skoal, invested $2.4 billion for a 45 per cent stake in Cronos back in December – while Altria invested $12.8 billion for a 35 per cent stake in Juul late last year. Crosthwaite took over as Juul’s CEO after former CEO Kevin Burns stepped down last week amid heightened scrutiny on health impacts on e-cigarettes and youth vaping.

iAnthus raises $100M in senior secured convertible notes

Toronto-based cannabis producer iAnthus announced it raised US$100 million in financing through the issuance of senior secured convertible notes. One of iAnthus’ early investors, Gotham Green Partners, invested US$20 million as part of the financing round, the company said in a statement. However, the convertible notes carry a coupon of 13 per cent and will mature on May 2021 at a conversion price of $1.89 per share, a 25 per cent premium to the company’s share price on Friday. In a note to clients on Monday, Beacon Research described the Gotham’s investment in iAnthus as “very favourable” to the company’s long-term prospects.



DAILY BUZZ

$8.5 million

-- The listing price for one cannabis store in Vancouver which was recently posted on Realtor.ca. The store, dubbed Eggs Canna, is in the final stage of B.C.'s application process to operate a legal cannabis dispensary.



