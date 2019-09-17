CannTrust licence to produce and sell cannabis suspended by Health Canada

CannTrust’s ability to produce and sell cannabis in Canada was formally suspended by Health Canada, the company announced on Tuesday. The announcement comes two months after the company first announced it was found to be non-compliant after an inspection uncovered thousands of kilograms of cannabis grown in unlicensed rooms. CannTrust added the notice from Health Canada states the regulator could reinstate its licences“ if the reasons for the suspension no longer exist or if CannTrust demonstrates that the suspension was unfounded.” In a separate statement sent to BNN Bloomberg, CannTrust said the company’s remediation efforts are underway and “significant progress has been made” in its operations complying with Health Canada’s regulations. "CannTrust’s paramount and urgent priority is to satisfy regulators that the company meets or exceeds all regulatory requirements so that the reasons for suspension no longer exist,” Robert Marcovitch, the company’s interim CEO, said in an emailed statement.



Ex-Canopy co-CEO’s next act: pot shops, pets and psychedelics

Bruce Linton, the former co-chief executive officer and founder of Canopy Growth Corp., is ready for his next act. Linton announced Tuesday he's joining three companies in an advisory role: Michigan-based cannabis dispensary chain Gage Cannabis USA, CBD pet food maker Better Choice and medical psychedelic provider Mind Medicine. Linton added he wasn't interested in returning to a CEO-type role where "he'd always be on 24-7" and relished the opportunity to take a step back and jump in whenever a company needed a solution to a problem he thinks he could solve.



Linton advised Sundial to acquire assets from embattled pot firm CannTrust

During an appearance to discuss his new ventures, Bruce Linton chimed in on a possible solution that could spare CannTrust from completely shutting down. Linton told BNN Bloomberg he advised executives at Sundial Growers to pursue an acquisition of CannTrust assets prior to the Alberta-based company’s initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange last month. He added a deal between Sundial – or any other cannabis company looking to tap public markets – would be a cheap way to buy discounted infrastructure and become a publicly-traded company. “I bet you’ll get a great deal and you’ll end up with an asset that’s going to produce a lot of cannabis and have a regulator that likes you,” he said.



Canopy Growth expected to announce new CEO by end of year: chairman

Canopy Growth held its annual general meeting on Tuesday, the pot giant’s first since Bruce Linton was fired by the company’s board in July. Canopy’s chairman John Bell told shareholders and media who attended the AGM that the company’s search for its new chief executive officer would be completed by the end of the year. The "robust" search is "well underway," and the cannabis company has identified and are interviewing a number of "well-seasoned executives", Bell said. The list of candidates include executives who come a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, consumer-packaged goods, beverage and alcohol and hail from Canada, the U.S. and Latin America, current CEO Mark Zekulin told reporters.

DAILY BUZZ



71%

-- The number of Canadians who use cannabis for medical purposes but do not have a doctor’s prescription, according to a survey of 5,036 Canadians aged 19 and older released Tuesday by Vivintel. Of those Canadians, 32 per cent obtain their cannabis from the black market.





