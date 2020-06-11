Hexo shares climb higher on better-than-expected Q3 results

Hexo was a rare out-performer on the TSX on Thursday, the same day the Ottawa-based company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. Hexo said its revenue in the quarter ending April 30 climbed 30 per cent to $22.1 million, while it booked an adjusted-EBITDA loss of $4.3 million, bettering the $8.5-million loss in its prior quarter. Hexo CEO Sebastien St-Louis said the company is on track to report positive cash flow by the end of the year, but would need more pot stores need to open in Ontario and Quebec to get there. Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser said in a report that roughly 80 per cent of Hexo's revenue came from Quebec, and investors are likely rewarding the company for its revenue figures in a sequestered market.

WeedMD reports $2.85M in Q4 revenue, to report Q1 results next month

Toronto-based cannabis producer WeedMD released its year-end 2019 results and preliminary first-quarter results late Wednesday. The company said its fourth-quarter revenue came in at a scant $2.85 million, while reporting $12.1 million in sales in its next three-month period. The increase in sequential quarterly sales was aided by the inclusion of revenue from WeedMD’s acquisition of Starseed Medical. The company also reported an adjusted-EBITDA-loss of $13.9 million in its last fiscal year. WeedMD expects to file its first-quarter financial results in mid-July.

Quebec to get same-day delivery by end of year: SQDC

Quebec will soon get same-day delivery of legal cannabis, according to its provincial retailer. The Montreal Gazette reports that the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) has struck an agreement with a delivery company which will test out the same-day service in Quebec's most populous city before expanding province-wide over the course of the year. The move comes as the the SQDC hopes to further compete with the black market, which offers delivery times as fast as one hour, the newspaper reports.

Slang Worldwide CEO steps down for new chairman role, puts acquisition plans on hold

Cannabis device- and brand-operator Slang Worldwide is getting a new CEO after the company's founder and former head Peter Miller transitions to an executive chairman role. Slang said in a statement on Thursday that it will appoint Chris Driessen, the company's U.S. head, as its new CEO. It also announced a slew of other management changes including a new COO and CFO. As well, Slang said it does not plan to exercise an option to acquire NS Holdings and will end its planned acquisition of Arbor Pacific as a result of changing to a more "conservative capital allocation strategy."



Sign up for BNN Bloomberg's new weekly newsletter, Home Economics, which aims to help Canadians navigate their personal finances in the age of social distancing and beyond. Have it delivered to your inbox every Friday by subscribing at



DAILY BUZZ



$26.3 million



-- The profit made by Quebec's cannabis retailer and wholesaler in its fiscal 2019. The figure is 30 per cent higher than internal expectations.

Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the ongoing growth of the Canadian recreational cannabis industry. Read more here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day.