Hexo lays off 200 staff, including several executives, as pot producer eyes profitability

It continues to be a turbulent month for Hexo. The Quebec-based cannabis producer is laying off approximately 200 people as it looks to reduce costs and reach profitability. Hexo said the cuts impact all of its departments and locations. Some notable departures include Arno Groll, Hexo’s chief manufacturing officer; and Nick Davies, the company’s chief marketing officer. Hexo had nearly 1,100 employees as of May, according to a recent regulatory filing. The announcement comes a day after the company delayed the release of its fourth-quarter results until Oct. 29. It previously cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast and withdrew its outlook for the 2020 financial year earlier this month.

How Russian financiers and investors are becoming big players in the cannabis industry

The New York Times details in a lengthy piece how a growing number of investors from Russia and former Soviet Union countries are beginning to shape the North American cannabis industry. Russian financiers are behind companies such as Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S. and Pure Spectrum, a Colorado-based business marketing CBD products. One investor, Russian tech entrepreneur Pavel Cherkashin, describes the legal pot sector as one of the “most promising and rapidly developing markets” in some time. But there have been issues, notably with some Russian investors funneling political contributions to candidates in Nevada which has drawn the ire of U.S. federal prosecutors.

Presidential hopeful Buttigieg lends support for U.S. cannabis reform

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg toured a legal marijuana dispensary in Las Vegas on Wednesday as the U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful advocated for his plans to reform cannabis laws in the U.S. Marijuana Moment reports Buttigieg, who admitted he’s indulged in cannabis a “handful of times a long time ago”, has proposed to eliminate incarceration for possession of all drugs, while supporting doctors looking to prescribe medical cannabis to U.S. veterans. The website also noted that Buttigieg ruled out the prospect of using executive action to decriminalize marijuana, stating it needs to be addresses through legislation.

Tilray announces new clinical study using medical cannabis to treat breast cancer patients

Tilray shares jumped after the company announced its medical cannabis products will be part of a U.S. clinical trial that will look at treating patients with breast cancer who are suffering from taxane-induced peripheral neuropathy. That type of neuropathy impacts more than 67 percent of women undergoing breast cancer treatment, Tilray said in a statement. This isn’t the first time that Tilray was able to export medical cannabis from Canada to the U.S. It participated in a study in Sept 2018 using medical cannabis to treat Essential Tremor, as well as importing medical cannabinoids to the U.S. in August to support two clinical trials led by NYU School of Medicine.



DAILY BUZZ

73%

-- The discount offered to Zenabis’ investors for a rights offering of its common shares compared to a 5-day volume weighted average trading price of its shares, the company announced on Thursday. Zenabis plans to raise about $20 million in its rights offering.

