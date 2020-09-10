Canopy Growth, Martha Stewart unveil new lineup of CBD products to U.S. market

Martha Stewart's foray in the legal cannabis market is finally here. The 79-year-old lifestyle guru launched her line of CBD products along with her partner Canopy Growth on Wednesday, with new offerings they hope will spark interest with female consumers in the 46-65 age range. The CBD gummies, soft gels and oil drops, with flavours ranging from kumquat to huckleberry, will be sold through a Canopy Growth-operated website with pet-focused offerings expected to come later this year. Both Stewart and Canopy Growth's CEO David Klein hope that consumers looking for new ways to soothe their nerves during the pandemic will be attracted to the offerings, despite entering a relatively crowded CBD market. Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett said in a note Wednesday that the product launch is "impressive" and "should help to offset the ongoing market share weakness in Canada."

B.C. excise tax contributions forecast cut to half of previous estimate

British Columbia now expects to generate about $25 million in revenue from federal excise tax contributions this year on cannabis sales, half as much as previously expected. The province released its first-quarter fiscal update on Wednesday, noting that cannabis taxes have impacted federal government transfers. B.C. said its lower share of federal excise tax revenue on cannabis reflects fewer than expected licensed retail stores in the province. The provincial government didn't break down how much revenue it expects to make through cannabis sales in its fiscal update. B.C. has 255 licensed cannabis stores operating in the province.

Iqaluit city council gives green light to open first pot shop in Nunavut

Nunavut is set to get its first cannabis store after the Iqaluit city council voted to support the launch of the Nuna Cannabis Store earlier this week, according to the Nunatsiaq News. The territorial government now needs to approve the store as well as issue a development permit to allow the store to open. A public consultation for the store ended last month with no significant issues raised. There are currently five cannabis producers supplying the territory on a wholesale basis, including Canopy Growth and Zenabis.

US$19.2 million



-- The amount of state taxes generated from cannabis sales in August in Illinois, according to the state’s Department of Revenue. That's an increase of US$5.3 million from the prior month.

