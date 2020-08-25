Ontario pot shop owners upset at slow rollout of new store licences, thousands of dollars wasted

It's the biggest consumer market in Canada, but some Ontario cannabis store applicants tell BNN Bloomberg they expect to be waiting for months for the provincial regulators to authorize their retail licences. That means that the applicants are paying thousands in rent for unopened stores, with some complaining a lack of communication and transparency from the AGCO has hampered their efforts to take part in the industry. With over 900 pot store applications waiting to be processed by the AGCO, only five licences are being issued each week. At that pace, it would take nearly two years to open a cannabis store if an application were submitted today. Analysts expect the authorization limit to be increased soon as the province completes construction on a second product distribution warehouse.

Molson, Hexo JV launches new pot-drink brands but faces uphill battle to reach consumers

Truss Beverages, the joint venture between Molson Coors Brewing Co. and pot producer Hexo Corp., launched a full slate of cannabis-infused drinks to the Canadian market on Tuesday. The company launched five new brands that will be available nationwide on Tuesday, with a total of 16 different beverages with varying amounts of THC and CBD. Truss' new CEO Scott Cooper told BNN Bloomberg he sees more potential in pot drinks than other naysayers given the vast number of "beverage occasions" people usually have, when compared to how people typically consume cannabis. Truss said it has to take a more nuanced approach to launching its drinks given the country's marketing regulations on cannabis.

Village Farms shares up 15% after analyst report on Pure Sunfarms JV takeover

Shares of Village Farms International soared in Tuesday trading, closing the day up 15 per cent. The surge came after the an analyst report by Raymond James suggested the company’s stock could rise as high as $27 per share if the company were to take full ownership of its Pure Sunfarms joint venture. Raymond James said the move would push the company’s share of the Canadian recreational market to 20 per cent. Village Farms currently owns about 58 per cent of Pure Sunfarms, while Emerald Health Therapeutics owns the remaining stake.

Sale of New Brunswick's pot shops delayed by provincial election

The sale of New Brunswick's provincially-owned cannabis stores will be pushed back until after the provincial election this September, according to MJBizDaily. The industry news website cited a government spokesperson who said that the province's decision regarding the sale and distribution of recreational cannabis in New Brunswick will fall to its next government. New Brunswick put its 20 pot stores on the block last year and has received bids from several national retailers such as Fire & Flower, Loblaw and Canopy Growth's Tokyo Smoke, but no decision has been made on who will be the successful bidder.



DAILY BUZZ



"I'm calling on the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana."



Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf tweeted his support of legalizing cannabis statewide on Tuesday as part of his legislative agenda. Tax revenue from legal cannabis will be earmarked for small business grants and restorative justice programs, Wolf said.

